Watch Ben Marshall go, is Daniel Farke’s take on Norwich City new boy

Published: 5:00 PM July 27, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Ben Marshall is hitting his stride just at the right time for Norwich City's Championship kick-off.

The summer import from Wolves had his best game in a Canaries' shirt during the friendly victory at Luton - so said Daniel Farke.

Marshall was heavily involved in all three goals at Kenilworth Road in a raiding right back role, as he looks to make his case to start at Birmingham on the opening weekend.

'His best performance in pre-season,' said Farke, speaking ahead of Saturday's pre-season finale at Charlton. 'Ben had to struggle a bit with our workload early in pre-season.

'He is a guy who can play a defence role but is more used to often being on the wings or the number 10. He is a technical player and perhaps when he first came in it was about him feeling he had to show that technical ability and his class.

'But he needed to work in the shape and just work and run for 90 minutes.

'The load was tough when he first came in.

'Now we are calming the load down to ensure we are fresh for the first league game and you can see that is helping him. He was able to recreate his body and showed us a very good performance (at Luton).'

Marshall was just one of a number of eye-catching performers in midweek, with Max Aarons on and Ben Godfrey also stand outs in defence behind new recruit Tim Krul.

'Before we signed him we spoke to many people about his attitude, not just his ability, and we have brought in a really big personality for the dressing room,' said Farke. 'He is there full of self-confidence, pretty good with his feet, good reactions.

'It was a brilliant reflex for the Luton goal but they scored the rebound.

'I don't like to praise the young lads too much because there is always a danger they lose the ground a bit under their feet. Max Aarons is a proper, proper, proper member of our squad.

'There are no presents in pre-season and when he is playing 90 minutes with just two pre-season games left you can judge it by the facts. With Ben we tried him a lot in the holding position and at centre back because we have the feeling he has all the ingredients to be there with really solid performances.

'We have a lot of competition in the holding midfielder position so it is important he is capable of playing different positions.'