Search

Advanced search

Video

Major fitness boost for Norwich City defender

PUBLISHED: 14:36 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:13 08 November 2018

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Powerhouse defender Sean Raggett is set to return to Championship action next month after ankle surgery.

Raggett’s loan stint at Paul Warne’s Rotherham was interrupted after just five games, when he suffered the injury at Wigan in early September.

The centre back has now had the all clear to resume full training as he looks to play a part in the Millers’ Championship survival bid.

“He’ll be on the grass with us in a couple of weeks and we hope to have him available for selection in December,” said Warne. “Norwich have been great with us. He’s been to see the surgeon this week and he’s really pleased with his progress.

“We have to hold him back because if he does too much, too soon it could be a problem.

“Sean did well once he forced his way into the team. He was a definite threat at set-pieces and he’s a typical centre-half in my eyes.

“He has been a big miss and we look forward to him coming back.”

City have a January recall option on Raggett, but Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann have formed an impressive central defensive pairing, while Grant Hanley is edging closer to full fitness after his quad issue and youngster Ben Godfrey has also been earmarked by Farke as a central defensive option.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Boyhood Norwich fan Warne originally swooped for Raggett to bolster his squad after the Millers’ League One play-off success at Wembley last season.

The former Diss FA Vase winner has guided Rotherham to just one defeat in the last seven ahead of the weekend’s trip to Blackburn this weekend.

“I’m expecting a tough game, he said. “With (Bradley) Dack playing as a 10, he’s one of the outstanding players in the league this season. Out of the three teams that got promoted, they’re the shining light.”

Related articles

Latest from the EDP

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man is in a critical condition after being found on fire outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Google

Video Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Sir Ian McKellen coming to two Norwich theatres to celebrate 80th birthday

Ian Mckellen as Gangalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Photo: Outnow.ch/New Line Cinema

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Police hunt group of youngsters who risked lives by throwing stones and flashing lights at cars from overpass

Picture: Ian Burt.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Hillsborough display felt like a landmark win in City’s development under Farke

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki celebrates putting Norwich City in front at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

paddy davitt
Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Major fitness boost for Norwich City defender

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll AWARDS: What more does Farke have to do?

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has missed out on the latest manager-of-the-month shortlist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Half a century of Carrow Road pain will add fuel to the Millwall fire against City

Tom Trybull was on target as Norwich beat Millwall 2-1 at Carrow Road on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City’s trip to Bristol City picked for live television coverage

Norwich City's trip to Bristol City has been selected for live coverage Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists