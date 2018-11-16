Search

Advanced search

Live

The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

16 November, 2018 - 12:55
Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

David Freezer

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer hosts a special pinkun.com debate from 1pm (UK time) – live from Tampa during the Canaries’ warm weather training camp.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Dave will answers questions from supporters, as a week-long US stay for Daniel Farke’s squad draws to a close, and the big talking points surrounding the club, like the departure of first team coach Christian Fluthmann confirmed earlier on Friday.

City officials and sponsors have also made fact-finding missions to the Tampa Bay Lightning NHL ice hockey club and the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a successful trip Stateside.

Confidence remains high, with Farke’s side top of the Championship during the international break, as they prepare to fly back to the UK this weekend to gear up for a return to action at Swansea City.

The debate is open for 45 minutes today and each week, where possible, on a Monday lunchtime throughout the season, from 1pm, over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Breaking News Grant Hanley signs Canaries’ contract extension

Grant Hanley has pledged his longer term future to the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

Video Tampa Tour: ‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Updated Norwich City first team coach returns to Germany

New coach Christopher John watches Tom Trybull and Grant Hanley during City's open training session in Florida Picture: David Freezer

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

Video Tampa Tour: Smells like team spirit to City legend as Florida tour continues

Canaries legends Adam Drury, left, and Grant Holt are helping lead Norwich City's tour of Tampa in their roles as club ambassadors and visited the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists