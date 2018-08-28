Video

Handwriting to blame for bizarre Jamal Lewis exit

Jamal Lewis had an unscheduled early exit against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Lines might be on the agenda this week at Colney to ensure no repeat of the case of mistaken identity involving Jamal Lewis against Rotherham.

Teemu Pukki was the intended substitute for Jordan Rhodes late on in the Canaries’ weekend 3-1 Championship win, but Lewis’ number 12 flashed up on the fourth official’s electronic scoreboard.

“There was a problem with the handwriting of my assistant coach,” said Daniel Farke. “For that I think the fourth official read the wrong number and called Jamal out of the pitch. Thankfully it was 3-1 but in that situation when my left back is there with a really good performance I do not want to take him out of the game.

“Teemu gave the sign he was a bit tired and I wanted to replace him with Jordan but after Jamal stepped out of the field he was not allowed to come back. That is the rules maybe.

“The fourth official denied him to go back so we had to play the last five minutes without him.”

Lewis will be back in the ranks for Bolton’s visit to Norfolk this coming weekend but that game is likely to come too soon for Onel Hernandez. Farke, however, delivered a positive fitness bulletin following the Millers’ win after scans on his hamstring issue.

“A light hamstring injury. A little bit of blood. The doctor said he must be out of team training for eight days,” said the City head coach.

“A little hope he can return for Bolton, more realistic for Bristol. It depends when he can step back in. It is not too bad.”

