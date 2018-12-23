Search

Canaries legend joins first team coaching staff at Southampton

23 December, 2018 - 14:02
Craig Fleming celebrates scoring at Crewe as Norwich City won the Division One title in 2004 Picture: Nick Butcher/Archant library

Craig Fleming celebrates scoring at Crewe as Norwich City won the Division One title in 2004 Picture: Nick Butcher/Archant library

© Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City defender Craig Fleming has been promoted to the first team coaching staff of Premier League club Southampton.

Craig Fleming during his time as director of football at Lowestoft Town Picture: David Horn/Focus ImagesCraig Fleming during his time as director of football at Lowestoft Town Picture: David Horn/Focus Images

The former Lowestoft Town director of football has joined the coaching team supporting new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl, initially until the end of the season.

The Canaries legend, who made 382 appearances for the club between 1997 and 2007, also played in the top flight for Oldham for three seasons – winning City’s player of the season award following the Premiership season of 2005

He played a key role in helping Lowestoft managers Ady Gallagher and Micky Chapman lift the Trawlerboys to the second tier of non-league, before joining Southampton as an under-18s coach in 2015.

The 47-year-old has now been promoted from his U23s role to assist former Red Bull Leipzig boss Hasenhüttl, who has enjoyed victories over Arsenal and Huddersfield in his opening two games, featuring academy starlets including Michael Obafemi and Yan Valery.

Craig Fleming celebrates opening the scoring during a 4-0 win at Derby as Norwich City remained top of Division One table in December 2003 Picture: Daniel Hambury/StellaPicturesCraig Fleming celebrates opening the scoring during a 4-0 win at Derby as Norwich City remained top of Division One table in December 2003 Picture: Daniel Hambury/StellaPictures

