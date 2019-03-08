Canaries legend becomes a full-kit winner with Chelsea in Europa League final

Robert Green lifts the Europa League trophy during Chelsea's celebrations in Baku Picture: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Full-kit legend Robert Green has been living his best life out in Baku, with the former Norwich City number one grabbing the spotlight after Chelsea's triumph over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

The 39-year-old is in the twilight of his career and provides back-up for the Premier League giants' main keepers, Kepa and Willy Caballero, although hasn't actually been named on the bench this season.

Essentially playing a coaching role in lending his experience and advice, Green was in the thick of the celebrations as Maurizio Sarri's team enjoyed beating Arsenal 4-1 in Azerbaijan last night, despite not being in the match squad on the night.

In what appeared to be a pre-empted bit of fun among the squad, the former England keeper emerged through his team-mates soon after the initial trophy lift and triumphantly had the Europa League prize above his head to plenty of laughs from the Chelsea players.

Wearing his full kit, echoing the notorious full-kit celebrations of Chelsea legend John Terry in 2012 having missed the final triumph over Bayern Munich due to suspension, Green made the most of his moment.

We spoke to the man who made 241 appearances for Norwich between 1999 and 2006 last month and the 2004 Division One title winner hinted he is more likely to go into a sporting director role when he retires, than pursue a coaching career.

"I don't know - I've always said the thing about football and managerial experiences is you're relying on 11 people like me to keep you in a job, and I wouldn't want to do that in front of anyone," he explained.

"Where you feel like you could make a sense of change in a cultural or bigger sense is something that appeals to me, and if that is involved in football then maybe. More so than the direct tactics and on field stuff."

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League to ensure Champions League qualification and were also beaten by Manchester City in the League Cup final in Sarri's first season.

Green did play the final few minutes of a friendly in the USA soon after the league season had finished, as New England Revolution were beaten 3-0 - billed as a Final Whistle on Hate charity game, which raised over $4m as part of Chelsea's Say No To Antisemitism campaign.

He also spoke to BBC Sport earlier this year about his role as a back-up keeper, with his contract due to expire this summer.

"It is not something I ever envisaged doing when I set out - thinking 'oh yeah I'd love to be a third-choice keeper' - but your situation changes as your career goes on," he said in March.

"My involvement hasn't been as much as I would have liked but it was made clear from the start; if everyone remains fit that is the role I have got. I can't really complain when that is exactly how it has panned out."

Green won 12 caps for England and played at the 2010 World Cup but other than winning the title with City in 2004 his only other silverware came in the Championship play-off final with West Ham in 2012 and QPR in 2014.