Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Updated

Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

PUBLISHED: 13:45 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 01 February 2019

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press call ahead of the Championship trip to Leeds United on Friday and we had the headlines from Colney.

The Norwich City head coach delivered a fitness bulletin on the squad who battled to a 2-2 league draw against Sheffield United last weekend.

Farke was also pressed for the latest update on key trio Alex Tettey (groin), Timm Klose (knee) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) who have missed out in recent weeks.

Tettey was scheduled to return to training in midweek but both Klose and Leitner are not expected to be in the mix until the Ipswich derby tussle the following weekend, at the earliest.

City signed Philip Heise on transfer deadline day and Farke revealed how soon the German left-sided player will come into his first team thoughts, along with his thoughts on the Canaries’ January transfer window.

• Recap the main lines from the press conference in the window above

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists