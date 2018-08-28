Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press call ahead of the Championship trip to Leeds United on Friday and we had the headlines from Colney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich City head coach delivered a fitness bulletin on the squad who battled to a 2-2 league draw against Sheffield United last weekend.

Farke was also pressed for the latest update on key trio Alex Tettey (groin), Timm Klose (knee) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) who have missed out in recent weeks.

Tettey was scheduled to return to training in midweek but both Klose and Leitner are not expected to be in the mix until the Ipswich derby tussle the following weekend, at the earliest.

City signed Philip Heise on transfer deadline day and Farke revealed how soon the German left-sided player will come into his first team thoughts, along with his thoughts on the Canaries’ January transfer window.

• Recap the main lines from the press conference in the window above