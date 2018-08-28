Video

Leeds United v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Onel Hernandez's pace could be a crucial commodity on the break at Leeds United

Can Norwich City spy an opportunity to get the better of Leeds? Get in the mood with video, quotes, predicted line ups and squad news.

Norwich's trip to Leeds needs no extra hype for Daniel Farke

• LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS

Marcelo Bielsa named his line up at his pre-match press call

• NORWICH CITY TEAM NEWS

Jordan Rhodes made a late appearance against the Blades last time out

Alex Tettey is back in the mix after a groin injury. Timm Klose (knee) and Moritz Leitner (ankle) are looking to step up their recoveries next week ahead of the upcoming derby against Ipswich. Leitner is targeting a return to full team training next Wednesday after joining in with some of the sessions. Klose is doing light running but Daniel Farke revealed yesterday he is being monitored on a daily basis. New deadline day signing Philip Heise trained for the first time on Thursday but is not involved this weekend. Louis Thompson (knee) and Carlton Morris (ankle) have been ruled out for 10 weeks.

• FROM THE DUGOUTS

‘Norwich is a team that attacks very well and is designed to attack. It doesn’t mean that they don’t defend well, but the profile of the team is a creative one.

Alex Tettey is available after a groin injury

“We want to attack, but we know we will have to defend a lot too, it is an opponent we have to respect.

“If you have a difference of six points and the team plays with regularity, it is a big difference. If the team doesn’t and has ups and downs, it is not as significant. I think apart from the position that both teams occupy, the offensive aspect is for both teams is attractive to supporters.’

Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds had the better of the meeting at Carrow Road in a 3-0 win

‘If we win then we are the leaders but that would not mean we have won the title, and the same the other way around. If we were to lose we don’t have to concern ourselves that we are in the relegation battle. It is three points, of course there is a bit more attention and to be successful in this type of game is good for the self-confidence. But one game cannot be season-defining.

“We have the derby next week and that is important. We then maybe go to a side fighting relegation before the end of this season and that is important. In terms of spotlight and attention when the leaders face the team in second then it is special.’

Daniel Farke

• KEY MAN - PABLO HERNANDEZ

The 33-year-old midfielder remains one of the best creative operators in the Championship. Hugely impressive in Leeds’ 3-0 win at Norwich earlier this season

• PREDICTED LINE UPS

Leeds United: (4-1-4-1) Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Roberts, Hernandez, Klich, Harrison, Roofe.

City: (4-2-3-1) Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, Tettey, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

• REFEREE - STUART ATWELL

Premier League official. Shown 63 yellow and one red card in 19 appointments this season.