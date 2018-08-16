Norwich City travel to Cardiff City in League Cup

Published: 7:17 PM August 16, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City fans enjoyed their run in the League Cup last season which included a trip to Arsenal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries have drawn Cardiff City away in the second round of the League Cup.

Daniel Farke's men face a long haul trip to Wales to tackle Neil Warnock's Premier League outfit. It could mark a swift reunion with Josh Murphy, who joined the Bluebirds in the summer.

The draw took place on Thursday evening, prior to the final first round tie between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday. The latest draw was split into north and south regional sections, with Norwich ball number 15 in the southern part of the draw.

City eased past League Two Stevenage 3-1 at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, although the hosts were made to work hard before moving through the gears in the final quarter.

Marco Stiepermann, Christoph Zimmermann and Teemu Pukki were on target for Farke's much-changed line up to clinch a first victory of the new campaign.

The Canaries enjoyed a decent run in the competition last season, culminating in a fourth round extra time defeat at Premier League Arsenal.

Second round ties are to be played week commencing August 27, which is the week leading up to the club's first East Anglian derby of the campaign and a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, September 2.