Search

Advanced search

Canaries leading the way for late goals in the Championship this season

28 December, 2018 - 06:45
Onel Hernandez was the late hero with two injury-time goals for Norwich against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez was the late hero with two injury-time goals for Norwich against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have scored more late goals than any of their Championship rivals so far this season.

With 24 games played the Canaries have now managed 18 goals from the 75th minute onwards, following their dramatic fightback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Nottingham Forest.

Mario Vrancic’s deflected shot began the chaotic comeback in the 78th minute of an already dramatic Boxing Day battle packed with controversy.

Onel Hernandez then snatched an unlikely point with goals in the fourth and eighth minute of added time to spark wild celebrations and complete another memorable chapter of Carrow Road action for the season.

Daniel Farke’s high-flying team have now earned 20 points with late goals in eight of their matches, six of them at home, and have scored six goals in injury-time.

In total the Canaries have now scored 18 goals after the 75th minute of their 24 Championship matches, one more than third-placed West Brom have managed.

Next in the late goal stakes is leaders Leeds with 12 – as many as Norwich have managed on their own turf alone – and Alex Neil’s Preston on 11.

It was also the fourth Carrow Road game on the spin that City have scored at least three goals, following the thrilling 4-3 win over Millwall which featured two injury-time goals, the 3-1 comeback win over Rotherham and another added-time winner to beat Bolton 3-2.

That has helped put Farke’s side on 44 goals overall for the campaign, two fewer that Aston Villa have managed, with West Brom the top scorers on an impressive 52.

Norwich also now have 23 goals from 12 home league matches, just two short of the total managed from 23 Carrow Road matches last season.

Championship goals

West Brom – 52

Aston Villa – 46

NORWICH – 44

Leeds – 42

Sheffield United – 39

Goals after 75 minutes

NORWICH – 18

West Brom – 17

Leeds – 12

Preston – 11

Aston Villa, Birmingham, Swansea – 10

(Source: WhoScored.com)

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

Fireworks, Huddersfield

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

Matt Healy x The Foundry, Leeds

Seventh Course Limited T/A Matt Healy x The Foundry, Leeds

Win a tasting menu for two at Restaurant 92 in Harrogate

Roast haunch of Yorkshire venison, parsnip, redcurrant, black garlic, parsley and bacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Thetford man ‘too drunk to stand’ after driving wrong way on A14

Remigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14. Picture: Andrew Young

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists