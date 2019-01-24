Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

No regrets is Tim Krul’s motto after ‘dark days’ in his career

24 January, 2019 - 19:00
Tim Krul spent 16 months out of the game at Newcastle through injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul spent 16 months out of the game at Newcastle through injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul wants to make the most of his second chance at Norwich City after a serious knee injury halted his career for club and country.

Krul spent 16 months out of the game, following cruciate knee damage suffered in a European Championship qualifier for Holland against Kazakhstan back in October 2015.

The 30-year-old endured a painfully long road back that eventually saw his release from Newcastle United before returning to frontline football in the Canaries’ Championship promotion push.

Krul insisted he never thought of retiring but has a new-found outlook after emerging from a dark time in his career.

“No, that was never going to happen. I love the game too much for that,” he said. “To be playing for your country in a qualifier for a massive tournament to then go 12 or 14 months without being on the pitch is a huge blow. It is a lonely road for sure. A lot of dark days watching the team go out on the pitch and you are the only one going to the gym.

“That is part and parcel of football. I have had to come through that and become a better, mentally stronger person because of it. It is not a great experience to have but you feel the joy of playing football.

“When you are fit you play every three or four days and you take it for granted. That is why when this club rang, it excited me.”

Krul admitted his Newcastle exit, after 11 years on Tyneside, was not on his terms.

“After 12 months out I made the decision to go to Holland and play 20, 25 games. Then I went back to Newcastle feeling I was fit,” he said. “But (Rafa) Benitez wanted his own keeper, a Spanish keeper in at that time.

“He made the decision it was time for me to part ways with the club. It was massively frustrating. My wife is from there, my little girl was born in Newcastle, so I still have my house up there, and a lot of friends and that tie will always be there. I lived a big chunk of my life there.

“I was disappointed the way it ended but if the manager doesn’t rate you then they want to get rid of you.

“It wasn’t done in the right way for me but I have stepped over that now. Brighton didn’t work out for me last season as I hoped but I am proud I got this opportunity.

“It would be nice to go up with Norwich and face them at some point in the future.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

King’s Lynn Town player targeted by ‘vile and disgusting’ tweets

King's Lynn Town have hit out at offensive tweets from a supporters' group Photo: Twitter/screenshot

From sex worker to Cambridge graduate - former Norfolk escorts lift lid on the industry

Dalia, 25, entered sex work when she was 17 and after quitting has completed a degree at Cambridge University. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists