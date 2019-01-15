Video

Tim Krul has the last word with the boo boys

Tim Krul helped Norwich City gain a point at The Hawthorns on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul proved what a big character he is after winning his personal duel with the West Brom boo boys.

The Norwich City keeper pulled off a trio of vital saves to earn a point in a tough Championship 1-1 draw at the Canaries’ promotion rivals. Krul’s defiance was all the more impressive after a series of wayward passes in the first half that drew a predictable response from taunting home fans in a sell-out crowd at The Hawthorns.

The Dutch international endured a testing start to his Carrow Road career but has stepped up at crucial times in the last two away league games.

“I think it was more important in this game he had a good body language and he made some good saves,” said Farke.

“In terms of his feet he had much better games, to be honest, but the most important thing is that you play without a big mistake. He knows his distribution can be better but it was not crucial.

“Like the rest of the boys in the first 20 minutes he was there with some mistakes in his distribution. That is what you get sometimes when you want to play out from the backline like we do.”

Krul’s experience is vital in a defence that again featured three academy products at West Brom, along with Christoph Zimmermann, who was playing in the German fourth tier two years ago.

Max Aarons’ emergence at the expense of Ivo Pinto down Norwich’s right flank this season underlines Farke’s commitment to youth, but there is no sentiment from the head coach in his selection policy.

“I don’t like to praise young lads too much. We have had a lot of praise for them. I just want them to work hard every day,” he said. “It is normal you struggle with consistency at times.

“Even older players have the odd poor performance. What is important is they feel the trust of their head coach and they can be sure I will always be there supporting them and be there for them.

“That is why it is a good environment here with the older players as well.

“What I learned during my playing career, and first years as a head coach, is the most important thing is to be fair and honest with the lads. We have high levels here and I am not willing to drop those.

“I will always judge it in a fair way – whether it is a bigger name or a younger lad. It is important they don’t listen to what people outside the group are saying.”