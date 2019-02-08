Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Norwich City v Ipswich Town - how to watch, travel information and more

08 February, 2019 - 05:15
The second East Anglian derby of the season takes place at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The second East Anglian derby of the season takes place at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City versus Ipswich Town is top versus bottom in the Championship at Carrow Road on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the big game.

WHEN AND WHERE?

The East Anglian derby will be held at Carrow Road in Norwich on Sunday, February 10.

The match kicks off at the earlier than normal time of 12 noon.

In the reverse fixture, at Portman Road on September 2 last year, the sides drew 1-1, Moritz Leitner levelling for the Canaries after Gwion Edwards had fired the Blues into the lead.

HOW CAN I WATCH/LISTEN?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

BBC Radio Norfolk will have live commentary of the game, with their coverage starting with a pre-match show at 11:30am.

TICKETS

No tickets left in home areas. Limited hospitality packages. Further information on Norwich City’s official site.

TRAVEL & PARKING

Extra trains are being put on for fans heading to the East Anglian derby.

• 9.12am Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving at 9.57am

• 9.20am Lowestoft to Norwich, calling at Oulton Broad North, Somerleyton, Haddiscoe, Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, arriving at 10.09am

• 9.59am Ipswich to Norwich, calling Stowmarket, arriving at 10.50am

• 10.10am Thetford to Norwich, calling at Attleborough and Wymondham, arriving at 10.46am

Post-game

• 2.33pm Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving 3.15pm

• 2.24pm Norwich to Thetford, calling at Wymondham and Attleborough, arriving 3.02pm

• 2.42pm Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving 3.33pm.

Parking is available at Norfolk County Hall. Resident parking schemes are in place around Carrow Road which are strictly enforced – you will be fined if you park in those areas.

POLICING PLANS

A policing operation involving officers from Norfolk and Suffolk has been designed with the aim of keeping people safe, and to assist travelling fans from the train station and coach park to the stadium.

Before the match, depending on crowd numbers, it is possible that short closures will be put in place on these roads allowing fans to walk safely to the stadium. Normal road closures will also be in place around Carrow Road before and after the match.

For up-to-date information and road closure advice on match day, follow @NorfolkPolice.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from today as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

‘I never saw the back bit’: Owner left cat with wound with flies laying eggs in it

Neville Ward, 58, of Knowland Grove, Norwich pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday February 7 to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Picture: Archant

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from today as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s devastating’: Care home managers hit back at inspection regime

John Dupuis, owner of Elsenham House in Cromer, which is rated inadequate. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Norwich City v Ipswich Town - how to watch, travel information and more

The second East Anglian derby of the season takes place at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists