Norwich City v Ipswich Town - how to watch, travel information and more

The second East Anglian derby of the season takes place at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City versus Ipswich Town is top versus bottom in the Championship at Carrow Road on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the big game.

WHEN AND WHERE?

The East Anglian derby will be held at Carrow Road in Norwich on Sunday, February 10.

The match kicks off at the earlier than normal time of 12 noon.

In the reverse fixture, at Portman Road on September 2 last year, the sides drew 1-1, Moritz Leitner levelling for the Canaries after Gwion Edwards had fired the Blues into the lead.

HOW CAN I WATCH/LISTEN?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

BBC Radio Norfolk will have live commentary of the game, with their coverage starting with a pre-match show at 11:30am.

TICKETS

No tickets left in home areas. Limited hospitality packages. Further information on Norwich City’s official site.

TRAVEL & PARKING

Extra trains are being put on for fans heading to the East Anglian derby.

• 9.12am Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving at 9.57am

• 9.20am Lowestoft to Norwich, calling at Oulton Broad North, Somerleyton, Haddiscoe, Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, arriving at 10.09am

• 9.59am Ipswich to Norwich, calling Stowmarket, arriving at 10.50am

• 10.10am Thetford to Norwich, calling at Attleborough and Wymondham, arriving at 10.46am

Post-game

• 2.33pm Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving 3.15pm

• 2.24pm Norwich to Thetford, calling at Wymondham and Attleborough, arriving 3.02pm

• 2.42pm Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Stowmarket, arriving 3.33pm.

Parking is available at Norfolk County Hall. Resident parking schemes are in place around Carrow Road which are strictly enforced – you will be fined if you park in those areas.

POLICING PLANS

A policing operation involving officers from Norfolk and Suffolk has been designed with the aim of keeping people safe, and to assist travelling fans from the train station and coach park to the stadium.

Before the match, depending on crowd numbers, it is possible that short closures will be put in place on these roads allowing fans to walk safely to the stadium. Normal road closures will also be in place around Carrow Road before and after the match.

For up-to-date information and road closure advice on match day, follow @NorfolkPolice.