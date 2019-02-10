Search

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

10 February, 2019 - 06:00
Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is nervous ahead of Norwich City’s derby. But it has nothing to do with the visit of Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town.

Tom Trybull is fit and available after suffering a foot injury in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTom Trybull is fit and available after suffering a foot injury in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke is treating a tasty East Anglian duel the same as any of the other Championship battles standing between the Canaries and the Premier League.

Which is why Farke knows all his best laid plans are no guarantee City will emerge triumphant against the relegation-threatened Blues.

“I trust my players. I trust the spirit in this group. But you are always nervous as a coach,” he said. “You can play a good game but hit the bar four times and then there is a mistake, a deflected shot and we are behind and you might lose the nerve a bit.

“It is important to focus on what we want to do to try and win points.

“There might be a lot of moaning because Ipswich is at the bottom of the table but when you judge the last few games it is not like they have been blown away. They had one win under Paul and in all the other games it was one or two goal defeats.

“You wouldn’t say they are too poor for this league.

“They were close to winning points. That is a sign how close this league is.

“Even the league leader can lose at home. Yes, there is a big difference when you look at the table, but we are awake.”

Paul Lambert is trying to keep Ipswich in the Championship Picture: Steve WellerPaul Lambert is trying to keep Ipswich in the Championship Picture: Steve Weller

City continued a pleasing theme at Leeds with an early goal, to counter the view under Farke they specialise in late, late shows.

“It is important we added this to our games. Particularly the one at Leeds because it meant they had to open up more tactically and there were more situations for counter attacks,” he said.

“I am pretty sure that would help again on Sunday if we went into the lead and Ipswich had to open up and take more risks and leave more space. Then we might be able to create even more chances.

“If it is possible to score early I would always take it. Sometimes you are concerned when you score early you can be too laid back. We handled it at Leeds.

Ben Godfrey is keeping the likes of Grant Hanley out of the line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdBen Godfrey is keeping the likes of Grant Hanley out of the line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“A brilliant result.

“As the head coach you are responsible for the mood and we can take lots self confidence from this game but you have to also speak about the things you can improve.

“The most important thing after a massive win is the next match. We need this commitment for the next game. An opponent who is perhaps more interested in protecting their own goal can be even trickier.”

