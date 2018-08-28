Video

Webber heading for the top predicts Farke

Daniel Farke is in no doubt Stuart Webber is destined for big things Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is destined for the top says Daniel Farke.

Webber has transformed City into Championship promotion contenders after headhunting Farke in 2017 to become the club’s first overseas coach.

The German has seen enough to predict the 34-year-old is the real deal.

Farke, speaking to the Daily Mail, insisted Webber’s vision convinced him to leave Borussia Dortmund.

“Stuart is pretty young for this job, but I am sure either he will bring this club to unbelievable success or he himself will one day work for one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Farke. “I worked for one of the top ten clubs in Europe, I think I can judge it.

“There were much easier options for me to choose. I could have done this as a native speaker in Germany and not just in the second tier. But my gut feeling was this is exactly the place I want to be. We can create something special.

“You have to have a clear philosophy as a club, how you want to play, the work ethic, the atmosphere. We are all addicted to results. But the biggest chance to do that is to work in a methodical way. It’s important you are not too focused on public opinion.

“The financial pressure was on us last summer, we knew our way was to be smart and creative in the transfer market. It is not like you press a button and watch the laptop. It is important you are not just judging something by an agent. You have to follow a player constantly.”