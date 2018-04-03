Cut Angus Gunn some slack says Daniel Farke after QPR error

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 3, 2018 Updated: 3:10 PM October 10, 2020

Angus Gunn was at fault for QPR's second goal in a 4-1 defeat. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke refused to blame Angus Gunn for his mistake that sparked a second half collapse from Norwich City in a 4-1 Championship rout at QPR.

The Manchester City starlet has been superb for the Canaries during a season long loan stint but was beaten in the air by the hosts' towering striker Matt Smith with the game poised at 1-1.

Smith then repeated the trick to out-muscle Christoph Zimmermann for an assist for Eberechi Eze to make it three before Ryan Manning sealed the emphatic win.

Manning's own goal put City in front prior to the interval before Massimo Luongo levelled within a minute.

'It was obviously a mistake from Angus. Everyone can see that,' said Farke.

'Although he is nearly two metres tall and can then use his arms he lost that duel in the air against the striker.

' don't want to punish Angus. He played this season nearly with no mistakes.

'He is a young player and sometimes you have to accept they have a poor day but he has been outstanding for us this season.

'We have to accept it was a crucial mistake.

'With a guy like him (Smith) you need to dominate possession but even then you know some balls will go into our box. You have to win the second balls against a player who is nearly two metres tall.

'We mentioned so much about him in the preparation of this game.

'We won 37pc of our duels and only 26pc of aerial duels.

'That is not enough to win games.'