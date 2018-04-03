Video
Cut Angus Gunn some slack says Daniel Farke after QPR error
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke refused to blame Angus Gunn for his mistake that sparked a second half collapse from Norwich City in a 4-1 Championship rout at QPR.
The Manchester City starlet has been superb for the Canaries during a season long loan stint but was beaten in the air by the hosts' towering striker Matt Smith with the game poised at 1-1.
Smith then repeated the trick to out-muscle Christoph Zimmermann for an assist for Eberechi Eze to make it three before Ryan Manning sealed the emphatic win.
Manning's own goal put City in front prior to the interval before Massimo Luongo levelled within a minute.
'It was obviously a mistake from Angus. Everyone can see that,' said Farke.
You may also want to watch:
'Although he is nearly two metres tall and can then use his arms he lost that duel in the air against the striker.
' don't want to punish Angus. He played this season nearly with no mistakes.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 7 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 9 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 10 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
'He is a young player and sometimes you have to accept they have a poor day but he has been outstanding for us this season.
MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum
'We have to accept it was a crucial mistake.
'With a guy like him (Smith) you need to dominate possession but even then you know some balls will go into our box. You have to win the second balls against a player who is nearly two metres tall.
'We mentioned so much about him in the preparation of this game.
'We won 37pc of our duels and only 26pc of aerial duels.
'That is not enough to win games.'