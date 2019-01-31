Canaries give young non-league striker Lambert a chance

Kole Lambert had been on trial with City's under-18s Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Norwich City have given 18-year-old striker Kole Lambert a chance to impress after a successful trial with the club’s under-18s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Previously with the academies of Nottingham Forest and Notts County, Lambert scored five goals for Northern Premier Division side Basford United during the early stages of the season.

He recently played in U18 Premier League games as a triallist for Paul Williams’ squad and has now signed terms with the Canaries.

City’s head of recruitment, Kieran Scott, explained: “Kole was brought to my attention when he was playing for Basford United, a club in the Nottingham area.

“Basford are a club that gives lads from the area a second chance. They were very accommodating when we approached them, and we thank them for allowing Kole to come and spend some time with us here before signing.”

Lambert was named Basford’s player of the month in September and is thrilled to have a chance to impress at Norwich.

“I’m very pleased, I’m signing for a good club,” he told City’s website. “I’ve come from non-league side which makes it even better. It’s a big step for me and I want to prove myself to everyone.

“I’m very confident (of making the step up) I’ve played at senior level before and I’ve played academy football at Nottingham Forest and Notts County but this is a step up to category one football so I’m pleased to be here.

“I’ve seen Max Aarons has made the step to the first team and some other players have so that was a big reason in joining. I’ve played a couple of game for the under-18s. Fitness-wise I’m not quite there yet but I found it alright.

“All my team-mates are nice and they’ve welcomed me in well. I’m living with three other lads and they’ve been great. I’m quite fast and I’ve got good movement. I always like to run in-behind and try and score two/three goals a game.”