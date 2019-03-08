60,000 Norwich City stickers sold in four days - some to the USA and Scandinavia

Archant take delivery of the Norwich City Football Club stickers for the sticker albums. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2019

Almost 60,000 unique Norwich City stickers have been sold in just four days - some as far as Scandinavia and the USA.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts with his copy of the new Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts with his copy of the new Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The special collectors sticker books have been on sale in shops for more than two weeks, available for just £1, and the stickers that are needed by Canaries fans have been widely available since Thursday.

And from today you can collect vouchers in copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which can be redeemed for a free pack of five stickers, usually available for £1.

The sticker book is a joint operation between Norwich City and Archant, the publisher of the EDP and Evening News, with the stickers available in local stockists, including the Canaries' official stores, East of England Co-op and One Stop shops.

And since bringing forward sales of the sticker packs by four days, they have been flying off the shelves.

Children at Firside Junior School hunt through some of the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children at Firside Junior School hunt through some of the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 4,000 albums have been sold and just under 12,000 sticker packs.

Dionee Brown, circulation sales manager at Archant, said she didn't expect the sales to take off in the way they have.

"I think it's incredible how quickly people have got into it," she said. "It is something unique to local supporters, and it is just brilliant."

Canaries players old and new have been getting involved in the initiative.

Iwan Robert�s stickers for the Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Iwan Robert�s stickers for the Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

Legend Grant Holt turned up at a store in Bunwell to sign sticker albums.

And an outlet in Hingham have six current players signing albums to offer as raffle prizes to raise money for the Mandalay Wellbeing Charity.

Ex-pat fans are keen to get collecting, too.

50 packs of stickers and an album have been shipped off to North Carolina and an album to California.

Supporters in Sweden have snapped up 25 packs of stickers and two albums, and an album and five sticker packs have gone to Finland.

There are 230 stickers to collect, including 10 special shiny stickers of iconic images, all of the current City first-team squad and legends who feature in the club's all-time top 100 appearances or top 50 goal-scorers, as well as player-of-the-season winners and cult heroes.

David Freezer, chief Norwich City reporter for the EDP and Evening News, added: "A lot of love has gone into this very first Norwich City sticker book, to ensure it's both a celebration of life as a Canaries supporter for fans of different eras, and a keepsake for years to come.

"We really hope you enjoy collecting - make sure to let us know on social media when you've completed your album!"

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers left to collect, bring your album to the EDP and Evening News offices on Rouen Road to purchase the remaining stickers you need.

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets, which are both priced at £1, head to pinkun.com/stickers. Stickers are also available from Pinkunshop.co.uk.