Premier League loan route an option for Norwich City chief

Published: 6:54 PM August 10, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Angus Gunn was a huge success on loan from the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke would love to add a Premier League gem or two before the transfer window closes.

City kept their powder dry earlier this week at the cut off point for further permanent signings, but the loan route remains open until the end of the month.

Angus Gunn and Harrison Reed made massive contributions last season and Farke is not ruling out a similar experiment.

'Yes, it is an option,' he said. 'It could be there is a loan option or an offer for one of our players that creates a space in our squad we can look to fill with a loan player.

'Pretty often I would say in the Premier League squads the younger players tend to go pretty late for a loan stint. It is an option we are awake to but we are not under any pressure.

'Yes, it was pretty quiet for us (on Thursday), which is a sign of the good work of Stuart Webber and the board that we could bring in the new signings pretty early, so we didn't have to do something crazy at this late stage and spend an unbelievable amount of money.

'You don't want to have this pressure to find another striker, for example, and you lose the nerve and do something crazy from a financial point of view. We were not forced to do that so it was quite relaxed.

'I would say the last 14 months have been unbelievably good in terms of the money we have brought in. We didn't have any pressure to sell any player we didn't want to.'

Farke is not a fan of the staggered transfer window in England this summer which he feels benefits their neighbours.

'The fact that our window closes earlier in England is not a good decision,' he said. 'It would make sense if all the other countries would do the same and then we can concentrate on day one just playing rather than rumours and speculation.

'I understood it last season perhaps when you have players who maybe are not sure about their futures.

'It creates a lot of pressure to be quick and early while all the other countries can wait a bit more.

'I don't think it is an advantage for the English clubs. It was complicated but we were creative and perhaps quicker than other clubs so we didn't feel this pressure.

'It was more tricky in the last transfer window, because we had to earn some money to bring in our own players.'