Search

Advanced search

Video

Daniel Farke’s message to City fans over his contract

PUBLISHED: 19:18 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:20 09 November 2018

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have formed a strong bond at Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have formed a strong bond at Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Daniel Farke is adamant his contract status is not proving an unwanted distraction at Norwich City.

The head coach’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and his success in moulding a promotion-chasing squad is unlikely to go unnoticed.

Farke, however, reiterated he is planning for the future working closely with sporting director Stuart Webber to build on encouraging signs at Carrow Road.

“No one has to be concerned. Eight months in the life of a coach is unbelievably long. Everything is okay,” he said.

“My contract will end next summer, and that was the case at the start of this season the same as it is now or in the new year.

“That is not something which distracts the players.

“I can assure you every day I am working with Stuart to discuss things like which player could be a new signing or whatever. You must look at the short term as a head coach but also the future.

“Look at the long-term contracts for Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons or Louis Thompson. If I wasn’t interested in this topic then that wouldn’t have happened. We know what we want to do every day.

“Stuart and I are trying to build something not only for the next eight months but in the longer term. For me, when you work with all your heart and emotion it is not a case the contract ends and you start thinking what is happening in a few months.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Farke was plucked from Borussia Dortmund II to become the Canaries’ first overseas’ managerial appointment.

“I appreciate being given this responsible role to help the club in a transition period and to develop and create something special and new,” he said.

“It is a great pleasure. I enjoy each and every day to come to the training ground at Colney, or to work with these lads. My role is to bring success to the players and supporters and everyone who works for this club.

“I won’t forget all the trust and support I had in recent months.

“No one has to be concerned. The most important thing is the key people - the owners, the sporting director - they know which direction they want the club to head. They have a clear vision, a clear direction and philosophy.

“When the head coach is there to sign a new contract and it is not so important if it is in a few weeks then you can do a contract pretty quickly. I am not concerned.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Hillsborough display felt like a landmark win in City’s development under Farke

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki celebrates putting Norwich City in front at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Most Read Sport

Video Daniel Farke’s message to City fans over his contract

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have formed a strong bond at Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

German reports suggest outgoing Paderborn coach is headed to Norwich City

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Updated TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

First call-up to Cuba squad for Canaries winger

City star Onel hernandez is set to join up with Cuba Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists