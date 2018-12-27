Video

‘We play football for our supporters’ - Daniel Farke reveals what drives his squad

Daniel Farke savours an extra-special comeback against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s stirring 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest was child’s play for Daniel Farke.

The Canaries served up a Boxing Day cracker in another Carrow Road classic this season, with Onel Hernandez’s stoppage time brace extending their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

Mario Vrancic pulled one back in the 77th minute as the Reds’ seemingly appeared to be cruising to the victory but Farke’s depleted squad had other ideas.

“That is why we love this game so much,” said Farke.

“When you keep in mind why you started out as a child wanting to play football it was exactly for those moments. You don’t think about contracts or bonuses or promotion or relegation.

“You just want this feeling on the pitch and fighting together as one team for your supporters. We play football for our supporters and to have this unity and this spirit and this feeling.

“In this football business you speak so much about contracts or money but this is the reason why we all love this game so much. To have such an evening and to be part of a crazy game is brilliant.

“Even at 3-0 down the fans totally backed us and carried us through this game. To give them back this feeling with an important point is outstanding.”

Farke admitted the reaction to Hernandez’s 98th minute leveller was spine-tingling.

“It was like an explosion,” he said. “We had nearly a world record of chances, nearly 30 on the goal, against a really good side. To be 3-0 down in this game and to come back in the 98th minute is crazy.

“We had to fight against so many setbacks, so many odds and we were capable. As long as I have been here we have never had such an explosion at Carrow Road.

“This is not normal in professional football.

“This spirit and togetherness. Not just the lads on the pitch but those on the bench or not even in the squad.

“They are supporting before the game and we have this unity. Sometimes to have so many setbacks can kill you in the head and kill the mentality but for us it is more like we grow in these moments and situations.

“This is something special. As a head coach you have to be proud to work with a set of players and staff like these.”

City’s point kept them second, three points behind leaders Leeds.