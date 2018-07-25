Jordan Rhodes set for scans to assess ankle injury suffered in Luton Town 3-1 friendly win

Video

Published: 10:42 PM July 25, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Jordan Rhodes was forced off after 20 minutes of City's 3-1 win at Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes' ankle injury is the pre-season headache Daniel Farke was dreading, after the prolific striker hobbled out of Wednesday's 3-1 friendly win at Luton Town.

Rhodes had just notched from the penalty spot when he came off worst in a block tackle with Jack Senior. The 28-year-old was able to walk to the touchline before a sharp exit.

Now Farke must await the result of scans in the next 24 hours to assess whether Rhodes can make the Championship kick off against Birmingham City.

'A bit of a worry. We have to wait. We are a bit concerned that there is something in the ligament of his ankle,' he said.

'He slipped away a bit and it is the inner ligament that we are concerned about it. His first reaction, and he is an experienced lad, is that it will be okay.

'That was the same from the physio. The ankle is a bit swollen and we have to wait how it develops overnight. We'll have a scan and we will know more when we get that. Hopefully it was the right decision to take him off immediately.

'That is never a guarantee of course that it is not a bad injury but I am confident he can return pretty soon. It will be crucial to have him because he plays an important part in my plans.'

Fellow summer signing Teemu Pukki was also on the end of a robust challenge that forced his second half departure at Kenilworth Road in a game sealed by Grant Hanley, Rhodes and Pukki before the interval.

'It doesn't look too bad,' said Farke. 'Although his socks were pretty bloody. It was a tough tackle and I was really angry with this situation.

'Of course the opponent wants a good performance in pre-season but when we are down 3-1 in a friendly you just have to run after the ball and keep the nerve. A tackle from behind in a normal game would be a red card.

'The ball was two metres away and it was like the defender wanted to give a strong sign. Not after 75 minutes or whatever, that should be after two or three minutes. It is football, we have to accept it and we hope Teemu is back soon.'

Timm Klose sat out the latest friendly win after a heavy recent workload.

'We got the feeling he is a player in the defence who had the most minutes in pre-season,' said Farke. 'He is 30 meanwhile and there must be an advantage when you get to this age. Last season the guys over 30 needed a rest at times and he said he was looking forward to getting the same when he reached 30. We then told him in the summer the borderline is now 31 but I was only joking.

'It was time for him to stay on the sofa.'