Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

PUBLISHED: 20:54 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:01 15 December 2018

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Flu-hit Norwich City had to dig deep to grab a point in a 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City that extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Daniel Farke opted to keep his counsel before the match but disclosed afterwards Christoph Zimmermann, Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia were all struggling with illness.

Grant Hanley was forced into an emergency shift for the final 30 minutes, after missing two days training with an eye injury following nearly three months out with a quad problem, when Zimmermann unable to continue at Ashton Gate.

City had travelled without key central defender Timm Klose (knee) while Moritz Leitner was only fit for the bench after his calf injury, but Farke paid tribute to his squad for overcoming such adversity.

“I didn’t want to mention it before the game, but we also had four or five struggling with the flu,” he said. “Christoph did not sleep last night. We had Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia, Max Aarons all a bit weak with the flu. I didn’t want to mention it because I don’t like to offer excuses.

“Grant Hanley was out for three months, then has an inflammation of the eye and is not able to train for two days.

“He was on the bench in an emergency case but then after 60 minutes Christoph gave me the sign he could not go on.

“There were so many things against us. To be down 2-1 after 75 minutes it is not easy to come back. The home fans thought they were close to a win so I have to be pretty pleased with the character and the ability to come back. Although we were close to win it, it is a good point.

“As a coach you are only 100pc happy when you win a game. There were many changing points in this game, four goals, both teams flexible in their style. A good point for us.

“Bristol is a difficult place to go, well-organised, good on the counter, also pretty aggressive in their duels. It is quite normal when the league leaders come here and it is on the television they would be highly motivated. For us it was a difficult week.”

Live

