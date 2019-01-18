Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke on Blues’ test and selection posers

18 January, 2019 - 06:10
Jordan Rhodes could be a key figure to break down a stubborn Birmingham rearguard Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes could be a key figure to break down a stubborn Birmingham rearguard Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists the cards are already stacked against his injury-hit Norwich without turning Birmingham’s visit into a must-win at Carrow Road.

City dropped out of the automatic Championship promotion places on goal difference, despite a late 1-1 comeback at West Brom, but get the first chance on Friday night to strike a blow on their rivals this weekend.

Timm Klose (knee) and Alex Tettey (groin) are the latest injury absentees ruled out, joining Moritz Leitner on the sidelines, which only serves to increase the degree of difficulty against a free-scoring Blues’ outfit.

“No, definitely not (a must-win),” said Farke. “Birmingham will be unbelievably hard to beat, so solid. They started with seven draws in a row or something like this and they play in a different style to us.

“In terms of possession they are probably ranked 24th in the league but they are so well-structured and disciplined without the ball.

Daniel Farke has fresh selection dilemmas to work out Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesDaniel Farke has fresh selection dilemmas to work out Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“They have a narrow shape and big threats in the offence.

“When you have Jota and (Jacques) Maghoma and strikers like (Che) Adams with 13 goals and (Lukas) Jutkiewicz with 10 then you have players on the pitch who can create some really good moments. We have to be awake.

“It will be important we control the ball, and the counters.

“We also have to be patient. Leeds lost against Birmingham. I am pretty sure they were prepared because they analysed their last 50 games or something but it shows how tough it can be against them.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Marco Stiepermann is fit for duty, after a full week’s training following his lay-off with a thigh problem, but who gets the nod in place of the experienced Tettey is a big selection call.

“We have different options to change our base formation. If you are talking about a direct replacement then Tom Trybull is a perfect option,” said Farke. “He can play this deeper role. Kenny McLean is also an option, Louis Thompson as well but we have to keep in mind he is only back for nine days. He is not prepared to be in the starting line up.

“It might make more sense to give him some time in the under-23s.

Tom Trybull is an option to replace the injured Alex Tettey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTom Trybull is an option to replace the injured Alex Tettey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We have to play this game without several players, and Marco just back from injury, but we are greedy for points. We need 100pc our supporters because it will need patience to create chances against Birmingham.

“There will be difficult periods and we need that unity.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fire crews battle blaze in Norfolk retirement complex

Emergency services are attending to a fire inside retirement complex in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Football fans reminded of Norwich footbridge diversion ahead of Canaries’ first home game since closure

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Decision day for average speed cameras and lower speed limits on A149

Average speed cameras could be installed on the A149 between King's Lynn and Hunstanton Picture: Ian Burt

Guiness World Record boxing expert to release eleventh book

Author Ralph Oates with boxing legend Henry Cooper at a function. PHOTO: Ralph Oates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists