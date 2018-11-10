Search

Show me the money. Daniel Farke has his say on ‘big spending’ jibes

10 November, 2018 - 11:13
James Maddison left in a club record deal for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

James Maddison left in a club record deal for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke opted for diplomacy in response to Neil Harris’ assertion Norwich City’s squad spending demands a Championship promotion push.

Harris’ claim ‘they’ve spent a lot of money in the last few years to build their squad’ drew a wry smile from the Canaries’ head coach.

“Neil Harris is doing a brilliant job at Millwall but on this topic I don’t think he was perfect in what he described when looking at our way,” he said.

“I can only judge what happened here since I arrived in the last 18 months. In that period, no other club in this country has earned as much in transfer fees as we have. I am not sure what our most expensive signing is but it wasn’t unbelievably expensive.

“I know that much. We lost players because we had to earn money.

“You can name them, Jonny Howson, (Graham) Dorrans, (Alex) Pritchard, (James) Maddison, (Josh) Murphy. We can go through them all. We also had to replace some experienced players. In the last few games we have six or seven products from the academy.

“If you judge the facts it is a completely different picture. We are probably the most inexperienced side in the league with the most academy products. It is difficult to say there is a big signing.

“That is our way. It is not so important what anyone else thinks.”

Farke has turned the Canaries into genuine Championship promotion contenders, but again missed out on the manager-of-the-month prize in recent days.

City could go back top of the table with victory against Millwall - and pleasing the home support is a bigger priority than filling his mantelpiece.

“It is not about individual awards. My joy is when I can help make the people around Norwich happy,” he said. “The most important thing is to make the supporters happy, and if we can pay something back for that passion and entertain and be successful.

“If you judge it in an objective way, and some of my analysts said it was a bit weird, we had five wins and a draw (in September) and Darren Moore wins it with less points but perhaps he got it for taking West Brom to the top of table.

“Meanwhile in October we brought our team back to the top and we are not nominated. It doesn’t feel weird for me. It doesn’t affect me at all.

“I am only interested in how we play. I speak with the players so often in the dressing room about how we are not interested in who scored the goals, or how many assists, or how many saves or appearances.”

