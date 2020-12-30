Norwich City four points worse off due to VAR calls

Teemu Pukki put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off by the VAR officials for offside. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Every Premier League club has had to contend with the introduction of VAR this season, but Norwich City fans have every right to feel like they have been affected more than most.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six decisions have been overturned by the controversial video review system in matches involving the Canaries so far this season, some of which have affected the eventual outcome of the games.

Of those, only one has gone in City's favour - the other five were all calls that have gone against the Carrow Road club.

Altogether, they have meant that Norwich are four points worse off than they would have been if VAR was not used.

The most recent incident came on December 28, as Teemu Pukki's first-half effort - which would have given the Canaries a two-goal advantage over Tottenham Hotspur - was disallowed for a marginal offside after a video review. The game finished in a 2-2 draw.

READ: Former Canaries boss says Pukki VAR call was 'fair'

Points were also dropped as a result of a controversial decision against another north London side - Arsenal missed a penalty at Carrow Road, but the penalty was retaken after VAR spotted encroachment from a Norwich defender.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored at the second attempt, and that game also finished 2-2.

Other decisions that went against the Canaries included two penalties awarded to Manchester United in the same match on October 27, and a red card for Sheffield United defender Chris Basham that was rescinded after review.

Both penalties were missed, however, while it cannot be conclusively stated that the sending-off incident had any bearing on the outcome of the game against the Blades, which Norwich lost 2-1.

READ: 'Fans may quit football because of VAR' - Stark warning from Canaries' Trust

The one decision that went in City's favour - Kurt Zouma's disallowed goal for Chelsea on August 24 - also had no bearing on points as the London club won 3-2 anyway.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table on 13 points after 20 matches, but would be 19th with 17 points were it not for intervention from the Video Assistant Referee.

You may also want to watch:

They would also only be two points from safety, instead of six points behind 17th-placed West Ham.

Should the Canaries be relegated this season, fans may point to VAR as a factor.