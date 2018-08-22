‘It is almost like physical pain’ - Daniel Farke plots Norwich City’s fightback

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 22, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Stick out your chest and stick together, is Daniel Farke's rallying cry to get Norwich City's season up and running.

The Canaries have taken one point from their opening three Championship games, and Farke is not banking on any favours on Wednesday night from the man he replaced at Carrow Road, Preston's Alex Neil.

'It is important to calm down and analyse it in an objective way,' said Farke. 'We know one point from nine is not a good start. I have to say it is fine margins.

'Normally if we were to look back at all three games and speak about seven points then that would be fairer. If it was maybe five, then okay, a little bit unluckier and it could also easily be nine points.

'We have to handle the reality. We know in this situation it is not like we have to complain about fate or speak about how everything is against us. No, it must be the case we stick out our chest and don't lose the nerve.

You may also want to watch:

'Stick together. Believe in your football and together as a group, together with the supporters, we must try and create an attitude that whatever happens we stick together until the last second of this game against Preston.

'Even if we have setbacks in the game. Don't lose the nerves.'

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke has seen enough of Neil's Preston at first hand to realise the Canaries are in for a scrap.

'I am full of respect for his work,' said the Norwich head coach. 'I remember the two draws last season, very close, very tight. Alex's teams always play with a high intensity and pretty aggressive, really physical in the duels. We know it is not an easy game.

'At the moment they have one of the best defences in the league and you can see the teams they have played this season have not found it easy to score goals or create many chances against them.

'That means it is important you are clinical. Every game on this level can be complicated and difficult.

'It is important for us we prepare for Preston and how they want to play, but in this moment focus on us. I don't mind if it's Preston, Leeds, Aston Villa or Rotherham.

'To get that first win it is about us.'

The City chief revealed there had been some soul-searching at Colney since the weekend.

'It feels very painful when you leave a place like Bramall Lane after conceding so late. It is almost like physical pain and it is not good for the self-confidence but you have to stick together,' said Farke.

'When you are in this business long enough you know you can get setbacks and you have to stand up, to fight and struggle.

'I spoke to the players about this. The Sheffield winner must lead to a situation where we can force a result.'