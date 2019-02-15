Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Don’t panic is Farke’s message to City fans

15 February, 2019 - 06:00
Daniel Farke expects a strong response from Norwich City at Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City will prove the doubters wrong against Bolton Wanderers after a rare Championship setback at Preston.

City suffered only a second league loss in four months, with promotion rivals Leeds and Sheffield United both cashing in on the Canaries’ midweek Deepdale defeat.

Farke’s squad have remained in the north-west at a training base to prepare for another battle of wills against the relegation-threatened Trotters.

“My players responded during the Preston game so I have no worries they will not be ready for Bolton,” he said. “It was a difficult atmosphere when we went 2-0 behind. Preston’s players were full of confidence and the crowd were behind them.

“But for the last 70 minutes we were good, we created an unbelievable amount of chances, and it is a sign when Declan Rudd is named man-of-the-match after his side wins 3-1. It was one of those days. We have to accept it and respond and I was pleased with the reaction but we need to see that for 90 minutes at Bolton.

“The Championship season is so long. I have mentioned it before but it is a marathon not a sprint.

“We still have a lot of games and points and so much can happen.

“We are happy to have 60 points and that is a big compliment to the lads. We must stay greedy.”

Farke is mulling over changes for City’s second consecutive away day, but had no regrets over retaining the bulk of the starting line up which edged a tetchy derby against Ipswich.

“I didn’t have the feeling before the game that we needed to change things up because we have shown many times we can handle this load of three games in six days,” he said. “Now we have to be a bit smart because Alex Tettey was out for three weeks and perhaps a third game in six days would be too much.

“Tom Trybull has been brilliant in recent weeks but he had not played a lot of football before this period and maybe three in six days is tough. We have a situation where several key players are not available. I will think about a few changes.

“Of course I can complain a bit about having a day less to prepare, just two days rest after an exhausting derby game from the mental side. There was no problem with the motivation but I was a bit sad that we were 2-0 down before we started to come back.

“When you are fully switched on you don’t perhaps concede that first goal. After the penalty we conceded the reaction was excellent. I don’t want to complain too much but perhaps it was a factor why we didn’t start on the front foot.”

