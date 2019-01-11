Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Live

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

11 January, 2019 - 12:55
Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday, with updates from 1pm, ahead of the Championship trip to West Brom - and we have the headlines.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke will provide fitness updates on those who were on duty in the FA Cup third round defeat to Portsmouth, in which he made eight changes from the line up that drew at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Alex Tettey (groin) departed in the second half at Griffin Park but was targeting a return for the promotion duel at The Hawthorns, but both the midfielder and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) returned to team training in recent days.

Farke indicated prior to the cup tie Marco Stiepermann (thigh) and Emi Buendia (ankle) are on course to be in contention for Birmingham City’s visit later this month.

Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are back in the mix following knee and shoulder injuries respectively but set for development outings as they step up their rehab.

Moritz Leitner (ankle) remains sidelined until the start of February.

Farke will also be pressed for an update on the City future of Ivo Pinto, who has been widely touted with a move to Turkey in the January transfer window.

• Follow the press conference in the window above

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The show WILL go on as threatened theatre is given £70,000 lifeline by council

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Wheelchair user hits out at KFC store after being unable to use restaurant for five years

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists