Live

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday, with updates from 1pm, ahead of the Championship trip to West Brom - and we have the headlines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke will provide fitness updates on those who were on duty in the FA Cup third round defeat to Portsmouth, in which he made eight changes from the line up that drew at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Alex Tettey (groin) departed in the second half at Griffin Park but was targeting a return for the promotion duel at The Hawthorns, but both the midfielder and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) returned to team training in recent days.

Farke indicated prior to the cup tie Marco Stiepermann (thigh) and Emi Buendia (ankle) are on course to be in contention for Birmingham City’s visit later this month.

Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are back in the mix following knee and shoulder injuries respectively but set for development outings as they step up their rehab.

Moritz Leitner (ankle) remains sidelined until the start of February.

Farke will also be pressed for an update on the City future of Ivo Pinto, who has been widely touted with a move to Turkey in the January transfer window.

• Follow the press conference in the window above