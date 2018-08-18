‘At times maybe it is better to stay in bed’ - Daniel Farke on turning the tide at Norwich City

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 18, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Daniel Farke is staying upbeat despite admitting it feels like the world is against him in the early weeks of Norwich City's season.

Kenny McLean's ankle injury is a big loss for Daniel Farke's squad Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean's three-week lay-off, with ankle ligament damage suffered in the League Cup win over Stevenage, was the latest setback for Farke.

The City head coach is adamant his squad deserve better than one point from their opening two Championship games, ahead of Saturday's test at Sheffield United. While the prize for knocking Stevenage out was a gruelling long haul to Premier League Cardiff City just days before the first East Anglian derby of the new season, at the start of next month.

'When you work in this business you get the feeling at times maybe it is better to stay in bed,' joked Farke.

'I had this feeling at the start of the season, because we had two league games where we were much the better side and created so much but weren't able to win. Then you add injuries from a cup game and then a draw away to Cardiff.

'With all respect, the worst draw we could get from a sporting perspective. To be away from home against a Premier League side, who perhaps are not the big, big name like say Arsenal or Liverpool, plus the horrible travel for our fans.

'For us, not ideal before such a game like Ipswich. There is also the style of Cardiff, pretty physical with a lot of load.

'You get periods when you cannot say you are kissed by luck. But we want to be in the second round. It will be much fun to see Neil Warnock again, I really like him. I like unique people in this business.

'I will have a glass of water and him probably a glass of wine. For sure, to see Josh (Murphy) again is pretty good also but I preferred a home draw.'

Farke insists he is not prepared to sacrifice City's cup adventure for derby spoils.

'No, I want to win both. It will be special, because the load before that week is quite high as well,' he said. 'After Stevenage we have to do without Kenny, Tom Trybull took a bang. We have to be smart to find the right balance.

'Whoever starts with a yellow shirt, be sure he is greedy and desperate to win this game. We won't start with the kit man but even if we did he would be desperate to get through.'