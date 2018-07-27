Daniel Farke reveals heart-to-heart with Remi Matthews

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Remi Matthews may need to head out on loan again after Tim Krul's signing Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Remi Matthews will bounce back at Norwich City, insists Daniel Farke, after a pep talk with the keeper following Tim Krul's arrival.

Matthews now looks poised for a loan move in search of first team football, having started the summer with ambitions to become the Canaries' new number one.

Krul made his debut in the midweek friendly win at Luton Town, but Farke is adamant there is a future for Matthews at his boyhood club.

'First of all I have to say Remi is a brilliant lad and we totally believe in his quality and that one day he is able to be the number one on this level in the Championship,' said Farke.

'Believe me my first wish is to bring in one of our lads but the pressure is maybe too high on Remi. I have spoken honestly to him three days ago and said I could have taken the pressure off and said you would be my number one, whatever happens.

'But I wanted to put him under that pressure because when you play in front of 27,000 at Carrow Road you have to be able to handle all that. You can't crack under pressure.

'I am not saying he would crack but it would be a risk. It was a tough decision for Remi and for me because I like him a lot as a person and trust in his potential.

'I have mentioned before, I am not here to be the nicest lad in the group, it is about what is right for the football club.'

Farke felt Krul stood a better chance of replacing Angus Gunn.

'Last season we had a similar situation. Now we had a chance to add some more quality,' said the City chief. 'If the squad is good but the keeper is there with mistakes you will fight against relegation, 100pc.

'To be really successful you must have a keeper who is better than average, not just solid. This position is too important.

'We had this situation with Remi that we didn't want to bring in a keeper too early, so we could have this competition with him and Michael (McGovern) and see how it develops.

'But after four weeks of pre-season there is no time left, you have to make a decision based on the facts.

'In our mind if you would ask me, 'Is Remi capable of being our number one?' I would say, 'could be, but not without doubts' and the keeper position is too important for a side to take any risks.

'We had seven or eight in the same situation and not all of them can impress so much that they are pretty close to the team.'