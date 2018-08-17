Panic loan signings is not Daniel Farke’s style

Video

Daniel Farke insists there will be no panic moves to bolster his Norwich City squad.

The City head coach can still recruit potential loan signings ahead of the August 31 transfer window deadline, but Farke feels he has most bases covered.

'In general I am totally pleased with the squad,' he said. 'You are always looking out to add some quality and if there is an unbelievable chance to sign a loan player I wouldn't deny it. But we also need to give our players some trust.

'It is not like you can work with eight strikers and seven sit on the bench. Especially strikers, they need to get into a rhythm and to be on the pitch for their self-confidence.

'In the last three games we have scored eight goals. We are heading in the right direction.

'I am totally pleased with the work of Dennis (Srbeny), Teemu (Pukki) and Jordan (Rhodes). I am pleased with Jordan that he scored his first goal and he is always there with the right movements in the penalty box.

'Okay, he missed a penalty (against West Brom) but maybe better players than him in the history have missed penalties and it didn't kill him.'

Onel Hernandez has been a stand out in the first weeks of the new season, but Farke was able to keep him under wraps until the final stages of the midweek 3-1 League Cup win over Stevenage.

'Onel has been outstanding in the first games,' said Farke. 'We have the feeling we have more depth. We need to prove it on each and every game day, in comparison to our opponent.

'Perhaps we are not the club with this outstanding, shining star, but we are a pretty tight squad. We need each and every player and we are there with a togetherness.

'I have said this before it is not about whether you get 90 minutes or 90 seconds.

'You must try to use everything not for yourself but for the squad. It is good you feel the players who come in from the bench have this momentum.'

Farke accepts the focus is at the opposite end of the pitch ahead of the league trip to Sheffield United.

'It is more about moving back towards our solid defence behaviour,' he said.

'To lose the first home game and concede four is always disappointing for a coach. Particularly after a game like that. I can't accuse my lads too much, especially the first half was one of the best performances since I was in charge at Carrow Road.'