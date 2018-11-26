Video

Safety secured. Now full steam ahead for Championship promotion charge

Marco Stiepermann celebrates with his Norwich City team mates after scoring in a 4-1 rout at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Pressure? Norwich City and Daniel Farke are having a ball leading the Championship.

The Canaries hammered Swansea City 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium to make it six league wins on the spin and send another clear signal to their rivals.

Farke backs his squad to keep bucking the trend but insists the likes of Derby County and Middlesbrough must carry the burden of promotion favourites.

“I think we can play without pressure,” he said.

“There are clubs with bigger opportunities and bigger names. We have an unbelievably young squad but we enjoy flying. There is not such a big pressure as the big spenders who have to get promoted.

“We are still greedy to win as many points as possible. Maybe we are proving with a young team we can turn the odds but I am pretty sure there will be periods that are very tough for us.

“We had three difficult years. We finished in mid-table last season and then had to sell our best players and had to earn so much money because the club was under financial pressure. In this situation you have to be happy not to be in danger of relegation.

“To be there with 36 points from 18 games means we have more or less clarity we don’t need to be too concerned about League One next season. That helps a lot.”

City did not have matters all their own way against the Swans - which pleased Farke immensely.

“We were mentally strong,” he said. “When Swansea scored just before half-time they tried to put a lot of pressure on us in the first 15 minutes after the break.

“We were strong in our last defensive row. We spoke about this mental strength at half-time, with the crowd involved, and that we needed the fourth goal.

“The boys bought into protecting our own goal but we were also greedy enough to score the fourth.

“With the fourth, the game was done. This balance was pleasing.

“Each win and good result helps with the confidence.

“We all have the feeling the boys are buying into our way.

“We have great commitment and a big togetherness in the dressing room. In the last weeks we turned three games in four weeks from being behind.

“We know we can’t lose the ground under our feet and enjoy ourselves too much. Each and every game is so difficult. We know we have to go further on.”