Search

Advanced search

Canaries fans unveil Fashanu banner as part of work to promote LGBT+ inclusivity at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 16:06 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:06 01 December 2018

Rainbow flags on display before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Rainbow flags on display before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Canaries fans have proclaimed Norwich is ‘A Proud City’ by unfurling a banner in memory of former player Justin Fashanu, as football unites to promote LGBT+ diversity.

Rainbow flags on display before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesRainbow flags on display before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City fan groups Along Come Norwich, Barclay End Norwich and Proud Canaries have produced the 10m by 5m banner with a an image of Fashanu, the first openly gay player in the English game, in his famous goal of the season celebration pose and shirt number nine in rainbow colours.

The banner was revealed ahead of kick-off as the Canaries took on Rotherham United in their latest Championship fixture at Carrow Road this afternoon.

Fashanu, who took his own life in 1998, scored his famous goal against Liverpool at Carrow Road in February 1980 – but is still the only top tier male player to come out as gay.

City have designated today’s game the club’s ‘Rainbow Laces’ game. The Stonewall campaign, a charity which campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, which aims to increase awareness of the need for active allies to LGBT+ people.

Di Cunningham, an organiser of Proud Canaries LGBT+ fan group, said: “I’m overwhelmed that the other fan groups have driven this, it’s a massive tribute to fan solidarity and inclusion. In Germany this sort of supporter led display of is standard – now that we’re a quasi German club it seems more than appropriate!”

Club sponsor Aviva, with Proud Canaries members, were handing out pairs of rainbow laces ahead of the game and offering slices of Rainbow cake baked in Delia Smith’s Carrow Road kitchen.

Jon Punt, of Along Come Norwich, said: “The Rainbow Laces campaign is one we’ve actively supported over the years and it seemed hugely appropriate that when we were trying to increase the amount of flags and banners in the stands that we marked this occasion.”

Andrew Lawn, also of Along Come Norwich, added: “Justin’s story is so pertinent to our club – a club which embraces all sections of society and creates an inclusive environment for its supporters to watch football matches. The words of the banner reflect the feeling in the stands.”

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Rotherham – Canaries aim to spoil Paul Warne’s big day

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action as they welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United hoping to preserve their EFL Championship lead.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

David Freezer
There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

Robin Sainty
A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

Opinion Chris Lakey: Anyone wondering exactly when Norwich City’s fabulous run actually began?

Chris Lakey
Things didn't go to plan when Stoke came to Carrow Road... although it's turned out ok since Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Michael Bailey
Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Rotherham – Canaries aim to spoil Paul Warne’s big day

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action as they welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United hoping to preserve their EFL Championship lead.

Updated City youngsters seal loan moves

Canaries left-back Caleb Richards has joined FC United of Manchester on loan Picture: Ian Burt

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists