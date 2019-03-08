Norwich City fans share their memories from the River End

Norwich City fans were in good voice at Carrow Road

From knocking Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Cup to the 2015 play-off semi finals against Ipswich, Norwich City fans have been sharing their favourite memories from Carrow Road.

Norwich City fans celebrating

The club asked fans to share their memories and photographs from the River End on Twitter ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Reading.

The appeal forms part of the One City Strong initiative, supported by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which aims to galvanise fans inside and outside the stadium through the remaining matches of the season.

Dozens of supporters have since shared some of their most memorable moments from the lower Regency (previously known as the River End).

Bridget James said: “1986 onwards.... no one could beat the River End. Me and my friends would grab our milk crates (to stand on) and get down to the ground for 2 to grab a space under the bar at the front of the terrace. Memories I’ll never forget 34 years on.”

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign.

Twitter user Andy R said: “The FA Cup game against Sutton Utd. Fleck had just completed his hat trick & their keeper got up & shook his hand.

“And my mum trying to hit a ref with her umbrella when fans could leave through the front and we had temp changing rooms after the main stand fire. She hasn’t changed!”

Stuart Dann added: “I was an 11yr old ball boy on 7th Nov ‘79 (NCFC vs West Brom in the League Cup) & patrolled the entire newly redeveloped River End.

“I recall balls going in puddles and being told not to throw a wet ball to Keelan’s hands as he hated his gloves becoming wet.”

The home fans in the River End display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Meanwhile, Lee Fairweather said his favourite memory was from when City knocked Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Cup in 1993.

He said: “Celebrating at the end of the second leg when we knocked Bayern out of the UEFA Cup. Magic.”

Fan Giles Hider said: “Standing in the River End for the FA Cup 91/92 quarter replay against Southampton, and feeling the rush of fans to celebrate our second goal and take us into the semi-finals!”

Wednesday’s game against Reading will see the launch of the Sing Up the River End campaign, which aims to boost the atmosphere around the stadium as City makes its final promotion push.