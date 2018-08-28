Search

‘10 unbeaten, still on a roll’ – Canaries fans satisfied with hard earned draw at Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 20:47 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:01 15 December 2018

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Top spot in the Championship table may have slipped away but Norwich City fans were still full of praise for the efforts of the Canaries players to fight back and earn a 2-2 draw at Bristol City.










Marco Stiepermann’s fine 20-yard curling opener had put the visitors ahead after two excellent Tim Krul saves had kept the Robins at bay in the first half, before Famara Diedhiou fired the hosts level on the cusp of half-time.

Bristol then took control and the lead early in the second half, thanks to Callum O’Dowda lashing a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

However, Max Aarons headed in a cross from substitute Onel Hernandez in the 78th minute to grab a point, with the 18-year-old scoring his second goal in three games.

With Leeds having won 1-0 at Bolton earlier in the day, the point wasn’t enough to reclaim top spot in the Championship table but it did keep Daniel Farke’s team five points clear of third-placed West Brom and unbeaten in 10 league games.

