Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Opinion

‘Live and learn, point no disaster’ – Canaries fans remain patient after hard fought draw with Blades

26 January, 2019 - 18:50
The Norwich players in the pre match huddle in front of the home fans displaying the Yellow and Green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich players in the pre match huddle in front of the home fans displaying the Yellow and Green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Despite disappointment to concede a lead twice during today’s 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United, supporters have shown their willing to afford high-flying Norwich City their patience.

The Canaries led through an early Onel Hernandez goal but were pegged back at the break by a Billy Sharp penalty in first half injury-time.

City then reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute through top scorer Teemu Pukki’s 17th league goal of the campaign in the 57th minute, only for Sharp to nod in another equaliser in the 79th minute.

With Leeds fighting back to win 2-1 at Rotherham it means the leaders have pushed three points clear at the top, leaving Norwich second and three points ahead of third-placed United.










However, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Derby all in FA Cup action this weekend the rest of the top six now all have a game in hand on City and the Blades.

Next up for Norwich is next Saturday’s televised crunch clash at Leeds, a 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below













Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Car overturns on A11 roundabout

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

No complaints from Daniel Farke after City held in Blades 2-2 Championship draw

Onel Hernandez put Norwich City ahead against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship tussle against Sheffield United

Onel Hernandez celebrates his opening goal against Sheffield United at Carrow Road Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pie shop opens on site of former pet store

Anthony and Bridget Mattocks have opened Norfolk's Pie Man in Sheringham. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Car overturns on A11 roundabout

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists