‘The spirit and belief in this team is unreal!’ – Canaries fans elated after Forest thriller

PUBLISHED: 19:15 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:15 26 December 2018

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate their sides 3rd goal with Club Photographer Jason Dawson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Yet another unforgettable injury-time moment at Carrow Road has kept spirits flying high among the Norwich City faithful, following today’s bizarre and brilliant 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.











The Canaries roared back from 3-0 down after a match packed with controversy which saw them thwarted by a superb display from visiting goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Mario Vrancic began the comeback in the 78th minute before substitute Onel Hernandez moved centre stage with two goals deep into injury-time, the first in the fourth and the equaliser in the eighth of a remarkable finish to proceedings.

The point extended the unbeaten run of Daniel Farke’s team to 12 matches, just, and keeps them second in the Championship table – after Leeds managed an even more dramatic climax.

Kemar Roofe scored twice in injury-time at Elland Road but his double earned a 3-2 win over Blackburn for the leaders, moving them three points clear at the summit.

West Brom are now just three points behind Norwich in third place as well, following a 2-0 home win over Wigan.

