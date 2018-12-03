Search

Advanced search

Video

Toothpaste and OTBC made for a ‘surreal’ Norwich City homecoming for Paul Warne

03 December, 2018 - 06:00
Paul Warne savoured his first managerial visit to boyhood club Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Warne savoured his first managerial visit to boyhood club Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Paul Warne revealed what it meant to him and his family to bring Rotherham United back to boyhood club Norwich City, despite the Millers’ 3-1 Championship defeat.

The Canaries’ fan admitted his return to Carrow Road was special for him and his nearest and dearest even after a first loss in eight league games.

“Both my brothers were here, my wife was here, my children were here. Three or four of my best mates were here. My father watched it with my mother at home,” he said.

“I have said before my dad is not well and whatever happens from here, whether I am in this league or Norwich are the chances of him seeing me manage at Norwich are beyond slim.

“It was still an amazing occasion for me. I am just disappointed if I take the emotion out of it.

“I didn’t come here to lose. I came here with in my opinion a great set of players and in that respect it is disappointing not to come away with something.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Warne arrived on the touchline before kick-off just to hear the familiar strains of ‘On the Ball, City’ ring around Carrow Road.

“My old roomie (Mike Pollitt) is now my coach. I used to sing him that on a Saturday morning when we stayed away in a hotel. It was hilarious,” he said. “He would sing it back to me and get the words wrong. It was surreal.

“I won’t say it wasn’t. I always come out late. I have this ridiculous superstition, which is not that embarrassing. When everyone leaves the dressing room I clean my teeth.

“I don’t know what I am doing that for. My teeth aren’t that great. I am always the last one out and like to go to the opposition dug-out and shake hands. My mate said to me, ‘Just enjoy it.’ Then after 20 minutes he asked me if I was enjoying it and I said, ‘Well, I am surviving it.’

“But it was a great experience.

“I think, first half, we were excellent. The lads have done everything we’ve asked. We’ve worked a good set-piece. I thought we were really good. We frustrated them on the counter-attack and we were good. When we went in at half-time, nobody could complain that we were 1-0 up.

“I just asked the lads at half time for the same sort of thing. They were going to come out and have an intensity to their game – which there was.”

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Toothpaste and OTBC made for a ‘surreal’ Norwich City homecoming for Paul Warne

Paul Warne savoured his first managerial visit to boyhood club Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Council starts work using £12m government road works fund

The government has given Norfolk County Council more than £12m for road works. Picture: Getty

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vrancic provided creative force City needed to reclaim top spot

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic has certainly had his patience tested this season, in waiting for first-team chances for Norwich City this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

Most Read Sport

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘They have something special’ – Young guns’ Norwich City impact not lost on Vrancic

Todd Cantwell gives Mario Vrancic a high-five as Norwich City equalise against Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: A tale of two sons of Norfolk

Todd Cantwell lit up Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Toothpaste and OTBC made for a ‘surreal’ Norwich City homecoming for Paul Warne

Paul Warne savoured his first managerial visit to boyhood club Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists