Grant Hanley and Ivo Pinto feature as Norwich City’s U23s suffer 1-0 Premier League Cup defeat

PUBLISHED: 20:58 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:02 30 November 2018

Grant Hanley made his second consecutive development appearance on Friday night at Colney Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Grant Hanley and Ivo Pinto played 90 minutes in Norwich City’s 1- 0 Premier League Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest’s U23s on Friday night at Colney.

Hanley stepped up his recovery from a long term quad problem with a second consecutive outing at development level as an over-age outfield player.

Pinto also featured in an experienced Canaries’ backline as he bides his time for a chance at first team level behind Max Aarons.

City’s wait for a first win in the competition this season goes on after a previous 3-0 loss to Leicester City’s Under-23s in Group D and a 1-1 draw at Exeter City.

The table-topping Reds maintained their 100pc record, with Jordan Gabriel slotting from close range in the 14th minute.

Adam Idah and Tom Scully had the best chances for the hosts’ to get back on level terms prior to the interval. Saul Milovanovic’s close range effort just before the hour mark struck the side netting.

Reds’ keeper Jordan Smith denied Scully with an acrobatic stop from Smith’s free kick.

Billy Johnson prevented Virgil Gomis from doubling the visitors’ lead in the closing minutes with a smothering close range save.

• Norwich City U23s: Johnson, Pinto, Thomas, Odusina, Hanley, Milovanovic, Scully, Payne, Idah, Coley, Kamal (Power 62). Subs (not used): Jones, Hayes, Thorvaldsson.

