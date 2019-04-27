Video

Cheer up Tom. Norwich City midfielder seeks Premier League tonic

Tom Trybull will miss Norwich City's run in with an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Promotion for Norwich City would be the perfect tonic for Tom Trybull, after his ankle injury ruled him out of the finale.

Daniel Farke confirmed on Friday Trybull will miss tonight's Championship home game against Blackburn, that could seal promotion, and the last day trip to Aston Villa.

Trybull will visit a specialist next week to assess whether he needs surgery, after suffering the ankle injury in the Easter Monday draw at Stoke City.

“If the guys can bring us over the line that will help his mood I am sure,” said Farke.

“When you play football of course you want to be involved in such big games. To be honest Tom has had so many big games and good performances, but injuries to key players are part of the season. We have proved we can do it before and he is now focused that we as a group are successful.

“We have a few options. The only natural option in the holding midfielder is probably Alex Tettey. Alex has been out quite a while and not involved with Tom's good form. We have other options to change the formation slightly.”

Farke senses a determination to complete the job following four consecutive league draws. The City head coach had to lift his disappointed players at Stoke but a wretched winless Easter for Leeds pushed the Canaries to the brink of the big time.

“At the start of the week we were in a good mood, after the way the games went,” he said. “To be six points clear, with six to play and a better goal difference. Then from day to day it has developed into more of a focus to win this one point we need.

“I knew at the final whistle (at Stoke) it could be a crucial point and now it feels like a pivotal point. But not enough. At Stoke we were close to winning the game and you could feel this disappointment at the final whistle.

“But within 20 or 30 minutes the mood was much better.

“Then the Leeds result at Brentford helped to improve the mood again. But the fat lady has not sung yet. We have two difficult games. Blackburn, four wins in a row, Aston Villa, about 47.”