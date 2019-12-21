Search

Advanced search

Video

City recruit Brad Pitt for Premier League scrap

21 December, 2019 - 06:00
Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February with a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February with a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is summoning the spirit of Hollywood epic 'Troy' to cope with Norwich City's latest Premier League setback.

Ben Godfrey was ruled out for six weeks after suffering an LCL tear to his right knee in the 1-1 draw at Leicester City.

The England Under-21 international's lay-off is yet another twist in a season-long injury curse at the heart of the City backline. Grant Hanley could be pitched straight back into battle on Saturday against Wolves after a three-and-a-half month absence.

But Farke revealed he borrowed a line from Brad Pitt's starring role to rally his squad.

"I'm not close to tears or wanting to go back to a dark cave. I trust my lads," he said. "We won't complain and I want us to have this attitude.

"We might be the favourites to go down, we might have bad luck with injuries, VAR seems to be against us in every decision and now another injury.

"So what? Throw everything you want in our way and all the stones that will come at us and we will put them aside. I have tried to paint this picture to the lads.

"I reminded them of this famous film, Troy, and Brad Pitt. He was in front of a big opponent and a big army and he was standing there and asking was there no one else left to challenge him. I want this attitude.

"Everyone can write us off, throw some stones in our way and we will put them to one side and in the end have a great chance to celebrate what we want to achieve. As long as we find 11 lads to wear a yellow shirt we will be competitive."

Farke did admit Godfrey's injury loss is a hammer blow.

"It makes no sense to act or to pretend," he said. "But when you get this diagnosis in the first moment it's always a bit of a feeling, 'What have we done to deserve all these injuries?'

"We had this at the start of the season. Then you add a feeling maybe we have had many VAR decisions against us and also bad luck and then when we look to be on the way up we suffer another injury to a key player.

"We have lots of competition in all positions in our squad but one area we don't need any more injuries is centre back. For Ben to be out for six weeks is maybe 10 games he misses.

"It's important to be honest about this and not to act like it doesn't mean anything, because no one would believe this."

Related articles

Most Read

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Stunning pictures show extent of flooding

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

The latest from Prince of Wales Road on one of the busiest nights of 2019

Norwich SOS Bus staff look after a woman on the floor outside of a bar

Queen catches train to Norfolk as palace confirms Prince Philip in hospital

The Queen alights from the train at King's Lynn as she arrives in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Spray’ used in altercation between men outside of new Primark

Police have appealed for witnesses of a skirmish outside of the new Primark in Norwich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Barmaid who drove while FIVE TIMES drink-drive limit avoids Christmas in jail

A barmaid who drove while five times over the limit has avoided jail. Picture:: John Giles/PA Wire

‘Common sense prevails’ - Court case over three minutes of parking is thrown out

Lewis Taylor was taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

City recruit Brad Pitt for Premier League scrap

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February with a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Spray’ used in altercation between men outside of new Primark

Police have appealed for witnesses of a skirmish outside of the new Primark in Norwich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists