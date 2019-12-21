Video

City recruit Brad Pitt for Premier League scrap

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February with a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is summoning the spirit of Hollywood epic 'Troy' to cope with Norwich City's latest Premier League setback.

Ben Godfrey was ruled out for six weeks after suffering an LCL tear to his right knee in the 1-1 draw at Leicester City.

The England Under-21 international's lay-off is yet another twist in a season-long injury curse at the heart of the City backline. Grant Hanley could be pitched straight back into battle on Saturday against Wolves after a three-and-a-half month absence.

But Farke revealed he borrowed a line from Brad Pitt's starring role to rally his squad.

"I'm not close to tears or wanting to go back to a dark cave. I trust my lads," he said. "We won't complain and I want us to have this attitude.

"We might be the favourites to go down, we might have bad luck with injuries, VAR seems to be against us in every decision and now another injury.

"So what? Throw everything you want in our way and all the stones that will come at us and we will put them aside. I have tried to paint this picture to the lads.

"I reminded them of this famous film, Troy, and Brad Pitt. He was in front of a big opponent and a big army and he was standing there and asking was there no one else left to challenge him. I want this attitude.

"Everyone can write us off, throw some stones in our way and we will put them to one side and in the end have a great chance to celebrate what we want to achieve. As long as we find 11 lads to wear a yellow shirt we will be competitive."

Farke did admit Godfrey's injury loss is a hammer blow.

"It makes no sense to act or to pretend," he said. "But when you get this diagnosis in the first moment it's always a bit of a feeling, 'What have we done to deserve all these injuries?'

"We had this at the start of the season. Then you add a feeling maybe we have had many VAR decisions against us and also bad luck and then when we look to be on the way up we suffer another injury to a key player.

"We have lots of competition in all positions in our squad but one area we don't need any more injuries is centre back. For Ben to be out for six weeks is maybe 10 games he misses.

"It's important to be honest about this and not to act like it doesn't mean anything, because no one would believe this."