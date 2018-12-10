Search

Advanced search

Canaries confirm Wright’s promotion to U23s boss

10 December, 2018 - 14:40
David Wright is the new Norwich City U23s head coach Picture: Nick Butcher

David Wright is the new Norwich City U23s head coach Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

David Wright’s permanent promotion to under-23s coach has been confirmed by Norwich City ahead of tonight’s Premier League Two game away to Newcastle.

The former Crewe defender has been in charge of the U23s since Matt Gill left at the end of October to join Paul Lambert’s first team coaching staff at Ipswich Town.

That uncertainty has seen a young U23s group lose four and draw two of the six games since but they will look to get back to winning ways against Newcastle tonight (7pm), at Whitley Park, the home of the Northumberland FA.

Carrow Road action follows on Thursday though, when the U23s of German side Wolfsburg are hosted in the Premier League International Cup group stages.

It’s part of a busy week of youth action for the young Canaries, with the U18s set for FA Youth Cup third round action at Port Vale on Wednesday night.

City have confirmed a new U18s coach will be appointed in “due course” following Wright’s promotion. The 38-year-old was appointed as Graeme Murty’s replacement in November 2016, returning to Norwich after a loan spell of five appearances as a player in 2005.

Wright led the U18s to the quarter-finals of the Youth Cup last season, including Max Aarons, who has since progressed to be a first-team regular.

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk faces losing millions of pounds

Andrew Proctor, Leader of the Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Man, 52, sentenced for child grooming offences

Robert Binns from Bradford was given a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court for grooming offences against a teenage girl from north Suffolk. Picture: Archant Library

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

michael bailey
Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

David Freezer
City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Opinion ‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Pukki Power. Norwich City hotshot still makes headlines despite his ‘worst display’

Teemu Pukki was again centre stage in dramatic fashion with a stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists