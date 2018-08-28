Search

Canaries confirm return of keeper Matthews amid financial issues at Bolton

PUBLISHED: 15:18 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 05 January 2019

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Remi Matthews has returned to Norwich City after the completion of his loan at Bolton Wanderers, with the goalkeeper’s expected permanent switch thought to have fallen through because of the Trotters’ financial issues.

The 24-year-old joined Bolton on loan with a view to a permanent deal being completed in January, after the permanent transfer window had closed in August.

The Canaries academy product has since played second fiddle to Ben Alnwick for Wanderers, making four appearances, however Norwich have confirmed the Norfolk-born stopper has returned to the club.

City’s statement simply confirmed: “Norwich City can confirm that Remi Matthews has returned to the club following the completion of his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

“Matthews, 24, made four appearances for the Trotters following his arrival from Carrow Road in August.”

Bolton have been restricted from registering new players by the EFL as they owe money to at least one creditor, which has also presented Christian Dodige’s loan from Forest Green from being made permanent and former City midfielder Gary O’Neil from signing a new six-month contract.

All three players were told they couldn’t be registered to face Walsall in the FA Cup this afternoon, with Bolton saying in a statement about Matthews’ exit: “Everybody at BWFC would like to thank Remi for his contribution to the team and we wish him well for the future.”

It looks unlikely the keeper will return to Daniel Farke’s squad, with Tim Krul number one and Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern providing cover until his contract expires in the summer.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Farke explains Matthews’ City departure

Matthews was also due to be out of contract this summer, although the Canaries retain the option for a further year. He has never made a senior appearance for Norwich outside of pre-season friendlies but has enjoyed successful loan spells at Burton, Doncaster and Hamilton in the past.

Much of last season was spent chasing a League One play-off place Plymouth Argyle, who have had Arsenal youngster Matt Macey on loan this season.

Canaries confirm return of keeper Matthews amid financial issues at Bolton

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA
