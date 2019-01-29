Canaries complete signing of Luton defender Famewo

Norwich City have signed young Luton defender Akin Famewo ahead of deadline day.

The Hatters prospect, who can play centrally or at left-back, was reported to have been the subject of a £300,000 bid from the Canaries on deadline day of last January.

However, 20-year-old Famewo ended up joining League Two side Grimsby Town on loan last summer, making 12 appearances, but reports emerged in the last 24 hours that the loan had been cut short due to Luton accepting a bid from Norwich ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

City have this evening confirmed his arrival, signing a deal until 2020, with the option of a further 12 months.

“I’m just so happy to be here,” Famewo said. “I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time. Norwich is where my mum’s side of the family are from.

“It’s a big thing for me to be here because since I was young, I was always interested in Norwich and my family are big fans of the club. It’s a privilege to be here.

“It was this time last year when I first heard about the club’s interest in me. There was a little murmuring about it but nothing came of it. It doesn’t matter though because I’m here now and I’m ready to crack on and break into that first team.”

Famewo made his debut for Luton as a 17-year-old, coming on in the closing stages of a 2-1 home win over Newport in League Two in August 2016. He has made 13 appearances in total, mostly in the Checkatrade Trophy, starting just two league matches.

Famewo stands at six-foot two-inches tall and has been with the Hatters since starting as an under-10 and signed his first professional contract in July 2016, which was extended until 2020 as he joined Grimsby on loan.

“Everyone wants to get more games and get more experience but I feel like the experiences I have had other the past 18 months will help me going forward,” he continued, speaking to City’s website.

“Everything is very positive here and the vibe around the training ground is a very good one. I’ve only been here a couple of days.

“The pathway is definitely there and I definitely back myself and my abilities to be able to prove myself. Hats off to the boys who have made the step up so far.

“The plan is always to break into the first team, as soon as possible. But we’ll see how things go.”

Canaries left-back Jamal Lewis was also with Luton as a youngster, before joining Norwich in 2014, while right-back Max Aarons was also with the Hatters until 2016 and U23 defender Ciaren Jones signed professional terms at City last summer after leaving the League One side.

Famewo will join David Wright’s under-23 squad initially, having celebrated his 20th birthday in November.