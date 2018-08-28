Search

Advanced search

Canaries chief Farke will not let his fledglings get carried away

PUBLISHED: 16:05 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 December 2018

Max Aarons continued his fine debut season with a headed equaliser for Norwich at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Max Aarons continued his fine debut season with a headed equaliser for Norwich at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is thrilled to see Max Aarons performing so well for Norwich City – but will not let the academy product get carried away with his rapid rise to Championship prominence.

The 18-year-old scored the Canaries’ equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City, a third goal of the season for the England Under-19 right-back, in the 19th senior game of his flourishing career.

“Be careful, I don’t like to praise young lads too much,” Farke said when asked about the progress of Aarons, who signed a new long-term contract in October.

“Four months ago even in our academy he was not the first name being mentioned when you talked about our biggest talents.

“He is there with a decent season so far. I am totally pleased. Against lots of competition he has won his position but quality is not three good games or three good months.

“You can talk this way about Jordan Rhodes, who always delivers goals and is a quality Championship striker. Max, we can say a decent start.”

Farke also responded to comments from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who said last week that he had been keeping a close eye on City’s results as he knew so many of the club’s German players.

Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann and Felix Passlack all crossed paths with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, while Mario Vrancic played for the enthusiastic German at Mainz.

“Without a doubt Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing and what he is saying. He proved this over many years,” said Farke, who became U23s coach at Dortmund six months after Klopp had left for England.

“It is a bit of extra motivation for our players because he said he follows our way. He knows several of the players involved. A good sign.

“A bit scared now if Liverpool is interested in signing some of those players! For that it is always good to hear some compliments from a man like Jurgen.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Police have found Mark Butler, 44 Picture: ARCHANT

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists