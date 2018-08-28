Canaries chief Farke will not let his fledglings get carried away

Max Aarons continued his fine debut season with a headed equaliser for Norwich at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is thrilled to see Max Aarons performing so well for Norwich City – but will not let the academy product get carried away with his rapid rise to Championship prominence.

The 18-year-old scored the Canaries’ equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City, a third goal of the season for the England Under-19 right-back, in the 19th senior game of his flourishing career.

“Be careful, I don’t like to praise young lads too much,” Farke said when asked about the progress of Aarons, who signed a new long-term contract in October.

“Four months ago even in our academy he was not the first name being mentioned when you talked about our biggest talents.

“He is there with a decent season so far. I am totally pleased. Against lots of competition he has won his position but quality is not three good games or three good months.

“You can talk this way about Jordan Rhodes, who always delivers goals and is a quality Championship striker. Max, we can say a decent start.”

Farke also responded to comments from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who said last week that he had been keeping a close eye on City’s results as he knew so many of the club’s German players.

Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann and Felix Passlack all crossed paths with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, while Mario Vrancic played for the enthusiastic German at Mainz.

“Without a doubt Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing and what he is saying. He proved this over many years,” said Farke, who became U23s coach at Dortmund six months after Klopp had left for England.

“It is a bit of extra motivation for our players because he said he follows our way. He knows several of the players involved. A good sign.

“A bit scared now if Liverpool is interested in signing some of those players! For that it is always good to hear some compliments from a man like Jurgen.”