AWARDS: What more does Farke have to do?

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has missed out on the latest manager-of-the-month shortlist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke’s impressive work in turning Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders has failed to see him shortlisted for October’s manager-of-the-month award.

Farke missed out to West Brom’s Darren Moore in September but the City chief has not even made the cut in the latest nominations published on Thursday morning.

Norwich took 10 points from five league games, as well as a spirited Carabao Cup exit at Premier League Bournemouth. The Canaries slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City and were pegged back very late at Derby in a 1-1 draw at the start of last month.

Rams’ counterpart Frank Lampard, however, is on the shortlist despite taking one fewer point than the Norwich chief last month.

Millwall boss Neil Harris (10 points from five league games) – who brings his team to Carrow Road on Saturday – is also present along with Steve McClaren of QPR (13 points from five) and Birmingham manager Garry Monk (13 points from five).

Farke admitted, after missing out last month, he felt City’s impressive form deserved to be recognised, but was not about to lose any sleep over the managerial snub.

“Darren Moore at West Brom had a really good month and congratulations to him,” he said at the time. “For all respect to this award, and to Darren and the coaches who have won it I am not a believer in individual awards.

“Otherwise I would choose to take part in tennis or golf or darts. I am a big believer in team success with my club and my players. For me, no doubt we are the team of September. 100pc. We had six games, five wins and a draw.

“West Brom were close to this but we also had four away games in this period. West Brom had more home games. It is more important we can go on and repeat this in October.”

Timm Klose has been nominated for October’s Championship player-of-the-month, with the two divisional winners announced on Friday. He faces competition from Birmingham forward Lucas Jutkiewicz, Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.