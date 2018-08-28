Video

Farke’s take on how City fans will greet Lambert and the return of former coach Gill

Daniel Farke respects the work of Paul Lambert from his time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke will welcome Paul Lambert and Matt Gill back to Carrow Road - but then do everything in his power to make sure they leave empty-handed.

Daniel Farke is looking forward to facing Paul Lambert in the East Anglian derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke is looking forward to facing Paul Lambert in the East Anglian derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The former Norwich City stalwarts aim to plot a first Ipswich win in the East Anglian derby since April 2009 on Sunday, and dent the Canaries’ promotion push.

Gill left his post as City’s Under-23s coach to link up with Lambert, who made it clear at his own pre-match press call he expects a negative reaction from home fans.

“I can’t judge the relationship of our supporters with Paul. The only thing I can say is I am full of respect for his work,” said Farke, who joked on Friday Gill’s return might lead to a twist in the Championship ‘spygate’ furore surrounding title rivals Leeds. “I do not know what conditions he left the club. The only thing I can judge is his work. It was an outstanding job. I can’t predict how the fans react, but it is always a bit special when a former coach comes back.

“Perhaps we mention again spygate and they have some chances to get some information. There are no secrets.

“Of course I worked with Matt Gill pretty closely when he was our under-23 coach but it is not like he has some secrets.

“It is good to see familiar faces and I am looking forward to meeting them but one thing is for sure we are determined to win the points.”

Farke is trying to emulate Lambert’s achievement of leading Norwich to the Premier League.

“I will not praise a coach who is 10 games in charge and wins a few games and you think he is a genius,” he said. “For that, I will always be full of respect for coaches who achieve success when they have the wind in their face and they have to struggle.

“People like Steve Bruce, Neil Warnock and Paul Lambert.

“I know some are saying it is a few years ago and perhaps the quality in the Championship was not on the level it is now, but whether you work in the Premier League or non league to deliver consistency in results is so difficult.

“In his period at Norwich he delivered outstanding consistency, two promotions from the third tier.

“He was pretty famous in Germany because of his time at Borussia Dortmund and winning the Champions League.

“He was crucial in the final. I think he had to protect Zinedine Zidane a lot and did this in a perfect way. He is still a hero in Dortmund.”