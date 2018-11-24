Search

Let Championship rivals worry about us - Daniel Farke’s rallying cry

24 November, 2018 - 06:00
Daniel Farke is embracing the pressure that comes with leading the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is embracing the pressure that comes with leading the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stick your chests out and relish leading from the front, is Daniel Farke’s challenge to table-topping Norwich City.

The soaring Canaries resume their Championship promotion push at Swansea on Saturday, after looking down on the rest of the league over the international break.

Farke insists the rising expectancy and pressure comes with the territory.

“It is important to take a lot of self confidence from it,” he said. “We want to be in this position where everyone is excited and happy with our results. It is not a concern. It is always good when you are in this position that you can enjoy this for two weeks.

“For everyone connected with the club we deserve to enjoy being league leaders.

“The players deserve all the applause but it is important to start again with the same commitment, focus and quality. That is always a bit tricky after two weeks without a game, but after recent breaks we have proved we can do this.

“Now it is important not to fall asleep or to be complacent. We have to show the same desire. You have to be focused and disciplined in your work.”

Farke is banking on his experienced players to keep the Canaries on the straight and narrow.

“I trust my players and they can handle this situation,” he said. “We have some really experienced players like Krul, Klose, Hanley, Tettey and Rhodes. They know with 29 games to go anything can happen, the season is so long.

“Let’s not lose the ground under our feet but you can see the belief in this group growing.

“In three of the past five games we have turned around losing positions to win. It is a positive because opponents will show us respect and know they can never write us off.”

Let Championship rivals worry about us - Daniel Farke's rallying cry

Daniel Farke is embracing the pressure that comes with leading the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

