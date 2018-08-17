Emi Buendia is worth the wait for Norwich City chief

Video

Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Emi Buendia can be a key figure for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia will be a major asset for the Canaries, insists Daniel Farke.

The Spanish bred Argentine youth international returned to light training on Friday after the birth of his child.

Buendia is yet to make a competitive debut for his new club after arriving from Getafe with a calf problem, but Farke is convinced he can be a frontline option soon.

'If I can be really honest he would have started against Stevenage,' he said. 'From now on he is back with us and good chances to be involved pretty soon. He is totally on the right way.

'We don't have to think about his football potential, it was more about his physical condition.

You may also want to watch:

'When he is fit, he is 100pc able to create some special moments. Great for him he has this unbelievable situation with his family, but he won't travel with us this weekend because he was away for five days.

'He is full of creativity, he is able to play the finishing pass, he is able to score. There is lots of fantasy and you have to incorporate it in our structure and our defensive behaviour but he is a player who can make the difference.

'I am really looking forward to having him in a good rhythm because it is another big option for us.

'He can be really unique. Although he is not in the perfect physical shape he can still create some magic.

'Longer term perhaps we have to work on the tactical behaviour but we knew what we were signing and he can adapt pretty soon.

'He is not a player who would be too soft for this league, he can handle the tough side of it.'

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum